GAP (NYSE:GPS) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. GAP traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 70990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.34.

GPS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. GAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC increased its position in GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP in the third quarter valued at about $251,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GAP by 12.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,187 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GAP by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of GAP by 39.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About GAP (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

