Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $99.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Reinsurance Group of America traded as low as $76.56 and last traded at $78.12, with a volume of 82817 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.33.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,116,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,398,000 after buying an additional 112,293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,449,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 50,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

