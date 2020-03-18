Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Insmed traded as low as $12.09 and last traded at $12.63, with a volume of 51024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.52.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INSM. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Insmed by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 584,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,949,000 after acquiring an additional 114,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,766,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,915 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Insmed by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 118,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.52.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 186.37% and a negative return on equity of 94.93%. The business had revenue of $45.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 366.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

