Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 1147720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

