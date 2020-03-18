Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Valero Energy traded as low as $38.60 and last traded at $39.24, with a volume of 1147720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.82.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Short Interest in Omega Flex, Inc. Increases By 5.4%
Cohu Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade
MKS Instruments Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling
Granite Construction Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade
Sally Beauty Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade
GAP Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade
