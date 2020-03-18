Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Williams-Sonoma traded as low as $32.10 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 170725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.58.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.28.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares in the company, valued at $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 127.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $486,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 43.05%.

About Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

