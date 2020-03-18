AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $38.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AFLAC traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.88, with a volume of 531603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AFL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AFLAC from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AFLAC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.82.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,984,987.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

AFLAC

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

