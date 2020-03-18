Volution Group (LON:FAN) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Liberum Capital lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 250 to GBX 245. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Volution Group traded as low as GBX 123.50 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 123.50 ($1.62), with a volume of 302968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.50 ($2.11).

FAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on shares of Volution Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Volution Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 223.33 ($2.94).

In other news, insider Ronnie George sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.03), for a total value of £575,000 ($756,379.90).

The company has a market cap of $317.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 217 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 208.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Volution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

Volution Group Company Profile (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

