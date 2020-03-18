Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $130.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Simon Property Group traded as low as $62.29 and last traded at $62.52, with a volume of 63426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.79.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SPG. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.08.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $97,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 20,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

