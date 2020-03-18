Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Roth Capital lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as low as $79.15 and last traded at $79.35, with a volume of 40386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.32.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $5,606,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $834.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Company Profile (NYSE:AYI)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

