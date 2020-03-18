Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $23.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Taylor Morrison Home traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 619101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter R. Lane sold 31,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $846,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock worth $2,810,087. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 17,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

