Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$79.57 and last traded at C$80.32, with a volume of 84239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$86.78.

Specifically, Director Dean Charles Mccann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.00, for a total value of C$900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$405,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$174.00 to C$178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Tire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$176.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$134.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$142.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

