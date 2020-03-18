Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Athene traded as low as $20.29 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 18314 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Athene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Athene from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Athene from $7.55 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,837.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Athene by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Athene by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Athene by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 60,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Athene by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Athene by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

