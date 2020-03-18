Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Huntington Bancshares traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 454964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.16.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 16,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 32,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

