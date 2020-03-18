Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Huntington Bancshares traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 454964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBAN. UBS Group cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.16.
In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.
About Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).
