Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $26.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Federated Hermes traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 49725 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.80.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Federated Hermes Company Profile (NYSE:FHI)

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

