Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$4.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Crescent Point Energy traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 1060562 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. Canaccord Genuity cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $511.89 million and a P/E ratio of -0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

