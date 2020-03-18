Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.34 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 49079 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.96.

Specifically, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $261,862.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,787,500.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $124,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 205,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,476.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,615. 13.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FSCT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forescout Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.95.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Forescout Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

