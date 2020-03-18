Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $94.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Eaton traded as low as $74.19 and last traded at $76.38, with a volume of 131260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.32.

ETN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Eaton from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eaton from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.72. The company has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Company Profile (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

