Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research lowered their price target on the stock from $86.00 to $65.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Healthequity traded as low as $36.59 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 16577 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HQY. TheStreet raised shares of Healthequity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthequity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total transaction of $440,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,616. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,462,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,562,000 after acquiring an additional 505,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,100,000 after acquiring an additional 344,173 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,791,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after acquiring an additional 323,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,385,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,695,000 after acquiring an additional 246,804 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

