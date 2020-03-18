Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) to Sector Perform

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.50 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of C$4.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 108.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BIR. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.74.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIR opened at C$0.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.03. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.63 and a twelve month high of C$4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.47 million and a P/E ratio of -3.21.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Further Reading: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.