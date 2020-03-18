CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Lowered to C$2.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.50.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $198.68 million and a PE ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.97. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$45,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,001,611.78. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

