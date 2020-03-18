CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price cut by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CEU. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.00 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.50.

CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$0.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$3.06. The company has a market cap of $198.68 million and a PE ratio of 6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.97.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$45,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,450,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,001,611.78. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $157,826.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Analyst Recommendations for CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Birchcliff Energy to Sector Perform
Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Birchcliff Energy to Sector Perform
CES Energy Solutions PT Lowered to C$2.00
CES Energy Solutions PT Lowered to C$2.00
CES Energy Solutions Price Target Cut to C$2.00
CES Energy Solutions Price Target Cut to C$2.00
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.33
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.33
BIOLASE Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
BIOLASE Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday
Critical Analysis: HSBC & Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana
Critical Analysis: HSBC & Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report