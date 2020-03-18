CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 1.33

News headlines about CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund earned a media sentiment score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

LON CAT opened at GBX 0.21 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.20. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Company Profile

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

