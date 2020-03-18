BIOLASE (BIOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BIOL stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $15.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69.

BIOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

BIOLASE, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine for patients and health care professionals in the worldwide. The company offers Waterlase all-tissue dental laser systems for cutting soft and hard tissues; and diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening.

