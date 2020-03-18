Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 2 0 3.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $22.14, suggesting a potential upside of 202.91%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 289.41%. Given Dyadic International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dyadic International is more favorable than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.50 million 33.70 -$52.81 million ($4.63) -1.58 Dyadic International $1.29 million 67.72 -$7.70 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Dyadic International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -71.52% -47.91% Dyadic International -469.88% -22.89% -22.21%

Summary

Dyadic International beats X4 Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc., a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins. Dyadic International, Inc. has a research collaboration with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp. to express two therapeutic compounds using C1 production platform; and the Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH to express the potential of its C1 technology to produce various types of therapeutic compounds for manufacturing protein-based vaccine and biologic drugs; and research collaboration with global biotech company to explore the potential of its C1 technology to produce an active moiety. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, Florida.

