$438.95 Million in Sales Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) will report $438.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $443.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.95 million. FLIR Systems reported sales of $444.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $28.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,716,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,642,000 after acquiring an additional 84,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,882,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $254,228,000 after purchasing an additional 115,730 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,938,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $205,095,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $122,777,000 after purchasing an additional 68,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

