$374.27 Million in Sales Expected for CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) will post sales of $374.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $430.00 million and the lowest is $309.10 million. CNX Resources posted sales of $278.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.49. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $508.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CNX stock opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. CNX Resources has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 480.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CNX Resources by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 422,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in CNX Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 142,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

