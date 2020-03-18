Paychex (PAYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paychex to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paychex stock opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

