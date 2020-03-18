Reviewing Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) & Its Competitors

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 51.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $55.13 million 6.15 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $290.24 million 16.75

Twin River Worldwide’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 19.06% 6.35% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.19% -25.80% 3.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Twin River Worldwide and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 626 2278 2852 111 2.42

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 205.21%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 103.09%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

