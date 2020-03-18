ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) vs. Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Financial Analysis

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Destiny Media Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImageWare Systems $4.40 million 4.80 -$12.55 million N/A N/A Destiny Media Technologies $3.81 million 1.78 $610,000.00 N/A N/A

Destiny Media Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ImageWare Systems.

Profitability

This table compares ImageWare Systems and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImageWare Systems -332.46% N/A -101.31% Destiny Media Technologies 13.01% 16.98% 13.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 47.7% of ImageWare Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImageWare Systems and Destiny Media Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImageWare Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ImageWare Systems has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Destiny Media Technologies beats ImageWare Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImageWare Systems Company Profile

ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes. The company also offers GoMobile Interactive that enables business, service, and content providers to offer users biometric security for their products, services, and content; IWS PIV (personal identity verification) Management Application that supplies Web-based graphical user interface to server functions; IWS PIV Middleware, which connects card reader and PIV card; IWS Background Server, a software application for biometric identity management functions; IWS Desktop Security, an authentication management platform; and IWS Biometric Quality Assessment and Enhancement, a biometric image enhancement and assessment solution. Its secure credential products include GoVerifyID, a biometric authentication solution; IWS Card Management System to support and manage the issuance of smart cards; IWS EPI Suite, an ID software solution for producing, issuing, and managing credentials and personal identification cards; IWS EPI Builder, which offers various aspects of ID functionality; IWS EPI PrintFarm software for card printing; and IWS PIV Encoder to program the PIV smart cards. In addition, the company provides IWS Law Enforcement, a digital booking, identification, and investigative solution; and LiveScan, Capture, Facial Recognition, Law Enforcement Web, Witness View, and IWS Biometric Engine add-on modules, as well as maintenance and customer support, and software customization and fulfillment services. It serves healthcare, banking, retail/e-commerce, government, and law enforcement and public safety markets. ImageWare Systems, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. The company offers Play MPE, a promotional music marketing and digital distribution service for broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet. Its Play MPE is used by the recording industry for transferring pre-release broadcast music, radio shows, and music videos to trusted recipients, such as radio stations, media reviewers, VIP's, DJ's, film and TV personnel, sports stadiums, and retailers. It also provides Clipstream online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party Websites or emails; and playback is through Clipstream JavaScript codec engine. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.