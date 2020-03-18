Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kemper Corporation is a financial services provider. It specializes in property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance products for individuals, families, and small businesses. Kemper Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

NYSE KMPR opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kemper has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 217.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kemper by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

