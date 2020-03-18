Financial Review: QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Qorvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for QuickLogic and Qorvo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 2 2 0 2.50 Qorvo 0 6 14 0 2.70

QuickLogic presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Qorvo has a consensus target price of $110.89, indicating a potential upside of 38.82%. Given QuickLogic’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than Qorvo.

Volatility and Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuickLogic and Qorvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $10.31 million 2.23 -$15.44 million ($2.02) -1.37 Qorvo $3.09 billion 2.99 $133.13 million $5.25 15.22

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qorvo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -149.80% -85.47% -39.85% Qorvo 11.03% 14.97% 10.74%

Summary

Qorvo beats QuickLogic on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions. The company's products include pASIC 3, QuickRAM, and QuickPCI. It delivers its solutions through ultra-low power customer programmable System on Chip (SoC) semiconductor solutions, embedded software, and algorithm solutions for always-on voice and sensor processing, and enhanced visual experiences. The company develops its solutions by incorporating various silicon platforms, such as EOS S3, EOS3 LV, EOS S3AI, ArcticLink III S2, ArcticLink III VX and BX, PolarPro 3, PolarPro II, PolarPro, and Eclipse II solution platforms, as well as packaging, IPs, custom logic, software drivers, SensiML analytics, and architecture consulting. In addition, it licenses FPGA technology for use in other semiconductor companies SoCs. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers through a network of sales managers and distributors in North America, Europe, and Asia. QuickLogic Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers. This segment supplies its solutions for use in mobile devices, including smartphones, notebook computers, wearables, tablets, and cellular-based applications for the Internet of Things (IoT). The IDP segment supplies RF solutions for communications and defense applications, such as high performance defense systems comprising radar, electronic warfare and communication systems, Wi-Fi customer premises equipment for home and work, high speed connectivity in long-term evolution and 5G base stations, cloud connectivity via data center communications and telecom transport, and automotive connectivity and other IoT, including smart home solutions. This segment provides gallium arsenide, gallium nitride power amplifiers, LNAs, switches, complementary metal oxide semiconductor system-on-a-chip solutions, premium BAW and SAW filter solutions, and various multichip and hybrid assemblies. The company sells its products directly to customers, as well as through a network of domestic and foreign sales representative firms and distributors to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

