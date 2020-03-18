Pioneer Energy Services (PESXQ) & Its Peers Financial Review

Pioneer Energy Services (OTCMKTS: PESXQ) is one of 27 publicly-traded companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Pioneer Energy Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pioneer Energy Services and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Energy Services Competitors 833 2216 1886 74 2.24

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 940.44%. Given Pioneer Energy Services’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Energy Services has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services $575.79 million -$63.90 million -0.03 Pioneer Energy Services Competitors $1.12 billion -$284.91 million 0.27

Pioneer Energy Services’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pioneer Energy Services. Pioneer Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Energy Services has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Energy Services’ rivals have a beta of 2.08, indicating that their average stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services -11.10% -43.95% -7.88% Pioneer Energy Services Competitors -32.98% -6.15% -2.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pioneer Energy Services rivals beat Pioneer Energy Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia. It also provides well, wireline, and coiled tubing services to various exploration and production companies in the onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and Rocky Mountain states. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a fleet of 113 rigs with 550 horsepower and 12 rigs with 600 horsepower; and 9 coiled tubing units. The company was formerly known as Pioneer Drilling Company and changed its name to Pioneer Energy Services Corp. in 2012. Pioneer Energy Services Corp. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. On March 1, 2020, Pioneer Energy Services Corp., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

