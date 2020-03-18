FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $223.51 Million

Equities analysts expect that FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post $223.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.01 million and the highest is $225.00 million. FireEye reported sales of $210.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $940.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $938.00 million to $945.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $980.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FireEye.

Get FireEye alerts:

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in FireEye by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FireEye by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in FireEye by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,680 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FireEye (FEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.