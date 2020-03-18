Head to Head Comparison: Fastly (FSLY) versus Its Peers

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fastly to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fastly and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fastly
|0
|2
|10
|0
|2.83
|Fastly Competitors
|2260
|10045
|17628
|948
|2.56
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Fastly and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fastly
|$200.46 million
|N/A
|-19.49
|Fastly Competitors
|$2.13 billion
|$352.79 million
|6.60
Fastly’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
26.3% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Fastly and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fastly
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Fastly Competitors
|-6.20%
|-93.28%
|-5.78%
Summary
Fastly beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
