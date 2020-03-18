Head to Head Comparison: Fastly (FSLY) versus Its Peers

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fastly to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fastly and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 0 2 10 0 2.83 Fastly Competitors 2260 10045 17628 948 2.56

Fastly presently has a consensus price target of $25.61, indicating a potential upside of 87.79%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 36.55%. Given Fastly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fastly is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fastly and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million N/A -19.49 Fastly Competitors $2.13 billion $352.79 million 6.60

Fastly’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.3% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Fastly and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly N/A N/A N/A Fastly Competitors -6.20% -93.28% -5.78%

Summary

Fastly beats its rivals on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

