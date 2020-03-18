Zacks: Analysts Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.32 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will post sales of $71.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.10 million. Westport Fuel Systems reported sales of $60.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $302.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.10 million to $303.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $366.37 million, with estimates ranging from $364.40 million to $368.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPRT. BidaskClub cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westport Fuel Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of WPRT opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.39. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

