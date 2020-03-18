$3.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to post sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $3.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.54 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.67 billion to $13.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

NYSE CYH opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $347.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.85. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $7.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 182,039 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,188,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

