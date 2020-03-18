Oshkosh Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Oshkosh in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Oshkosh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

OSK opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $53.26 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 70.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, CFO David M. Sagehorn sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $915,580.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,511.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.44%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

