New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Down 24.7% on Disappointing Earnings

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) was down 24.7% during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.10, approximately 2,985,089 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,688,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.20 million. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NBEV shares. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of New Age Beverages from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Age Beverages has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 178,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 131,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 1,058.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 190,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

About New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

