Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Down 27% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) dropped 27% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46, approximately 2,320,670 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 1,063,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.24).

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

SESN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 723,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.