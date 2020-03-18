Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Trading Down 13.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s stock price traded down 13.4% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $8.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Hanesbrands traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.38, 9,935,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 22% from the average session volume of 8,125,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.68.

HBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 306.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

