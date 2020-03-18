Ritter Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RTTR) Stock Price Down 13% After Insider Selling

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) traded down 13% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20, 4,776,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 10,737,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Specifically, Director Noah Doyle sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,272 shares in the company, valued at $499.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritter Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ritter Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ritter Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RTTR) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,928 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritter Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.