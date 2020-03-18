Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Down 10.7% Following Analyst Downgrade

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)’s share price dropped 10.7% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cactus traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.47, approximately 1,477,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 485,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

WHD has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cactus from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 1,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cactus by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $967.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

Cactus Company Profile (NYSE:WHD)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

