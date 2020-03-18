Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NVA. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on Nuvista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nuvista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuvista Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.80.

Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$0.30 on Monday. Nuvista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.30 and a 1-year high of C$5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $92.49 million and a PE ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.31.

In related news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.14 per share, with a total value of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,950,611.88. Also, Director Pentti Olavi Karkkainen purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$110,000. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 138,336 shares of company stock worth $243,346.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

