North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$20.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 122.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$24.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

TSE:NOA opened at C$9.23 on Monday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$9.07 and a 1 year high of C$18.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.60 million and a PE ratio of 7.49.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

