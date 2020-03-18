Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target Cut to C$2.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEY. TD Securities downgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$4.25 to C$1.15 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$5.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.39.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$1.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $204.44 million and a PE ratio of 1.37. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of C$0.91 and a 52 week high of C$7.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin, Alberta. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 803 million barrels of oil equivalent.

