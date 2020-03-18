Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PKI. Raymond James decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.70.

Shares of Parkland Fuel stock opened at C$25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. Parkland Fuel has a fifty-two week low of C$25.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.86.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

