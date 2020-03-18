Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PKI. Raymond James decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. AltaCorp Capital upped their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Parkland Fuel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.70.

Shares of Parkland Fuel stock opened at C$25.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92. Parkland Fuel has a fifty-two week low of C$25.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$42.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$44.86.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations for Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI)

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland Fuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Hanesbrands Trading Down 13.4% Following Analyst Downgrade
Hanesbrands Trading Down 13.4% Following Analyst Downgrade
Ritter Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 13% After Insider Selling
Ritter Pharmaceuticals Stock Price Down 13% After Insider Selling
Cactus Stock Price Down 10.7% Following Analyst Downgrade
Cactus Stock Price Down 10.7% Following Analyst Downgrade
Nuvista Energy Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada
Nuvista Energy Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada
North American Construction Group Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial
North American Construction Group Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Target Cut to C$2.00
Peyto Exploration & Development Price Target Cut to C$2.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report