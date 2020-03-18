Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Lowered to C$4.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 377.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SES. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.38.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:SES opened at C$0.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $143.94 million and a PE ratio of 89.00. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.87 and a 1-year high of C$8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.65.

In related news, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$66,820.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 563,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$765,780.64. Also, Director Rene Amirault purchased 60,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,498,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,626,642.20.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.