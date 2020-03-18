Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) PT Lowered to C$0.50

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PONY. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$0.80 to C$0.95 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James downgraded Painted Pony Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Painted Pony Energy from C$1.15 to C$1.05 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Painted Pony Energy from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.89.

TSE PONY opened at C$0.25 on Monday. Painted Pony Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.23 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.64.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

