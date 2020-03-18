Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) Price Target Cut to C$0.60

Stuart Olson (TSE:SOX) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 52.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stuart Olson from C$1.60 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Shares of TSE:SOX opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.65. Stuart Olson has a fifty-two week low of C$1.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.15. The company has a market cap of $35.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.31.

Stuart Olson Inc provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting to the institutional and commercial construction markets in Canada. The company's Buildings Group segment provides general contracting services, including integrated project delivery, construction management, and design-build services for schools, hospitals, and high-rise buildings; and provision of management, estimating, accounting, site management, field workers, and equipment in order to complete projects.

