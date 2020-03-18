National Bank Financial Lowers STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$1.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 132.56% from the company’s previous close.

STEP has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

STEP stock opened at C$0.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.24. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

